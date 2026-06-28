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Harry Maguire sets two conditions for Marcus Rashford return to Man Utd - with England international still waiting on permanent Barcelona transfer
Maguire backs Rashford's United return
Rashford spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Barcelona, where he contributed 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions as the club won La Liga. However, Barcelona opted against triggering their £26 million option to sign him permanently after securing Anthony Gordon for £70m.
With his club future uncertain, Maguire has publicly expressed a desire to see him back at United. Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Maguire welcomed the prospect of a reunion, stating: "Yeah, of course, I have an amazing relationship with Marcus and have had some great times with him over the years."
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Two conditions for success
While Maguire is eager for Rashford to reintegrate into the squad, he emphasised that any potential return must make sense for all parties. United have reportedly maintained an open door for him, as he still has two years remaining on a contract worth £325,000 per week.
Outlining the requirements for a successful homecoming, Maguire added: "I know what a wonderful player he can be. I'm sure it’s up to the club and up to Marcus to find a mutual agreement. Of course, if Marcus does come back, we want him to come back and play and be happy and confident. It needs to be right for himself, it needs to be right for the club, but everyone knows what a great player Marcus can be for whatever club he plays for next season."
World Cup impact for England
Rashford is currently putting club football to one side as he focuses on the ongoing World Cup with England. He made a significant impact during his first start of the tournament against Panama, drawing high praise from Maguire.
Discussing the performance, Maguire noted: "I think he was so direct and positive with everything that he did. We spoke about the Ghana game, where it was a bit slow, and we had too much patience in the game. I think Rashy straight away took the game to Panama, and I think in the first 10 minutes, he put four or five crosses in the box, and it wasn’t as accurate as he normally is, and then he finds that one where Harry probably was unfortunate not to score. He was a constant threat throughout the game and when he’s in that mood I think us England fans know how good he can be, and I’ve had the pleasure of playing with him at Manchester United for many years, so when he’s in that frame and in that direct mode he’s unstoppable on his day."
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What next for Rashford?
Rashford will continue his World Cup campaign with England, aiming to reach the final on July 19. Regardless of how far the national team progress, he is expected to take a short break before reporting back to Old Trafford.