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Harry Kane reveals the tactical secret that makes England's devastating front four impossible to stop
Tactical dominance in Croatia
England recorded a scintillating 7-0 victory away to Croatia today, completely overwhelming their hosts in Rijeka. Kane scored twice, as did Bukayo Saka, with further goals from Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, and Morgan Rogers.
Speaking to ITV after the match, Kane revealed why Tuchel's favoured attacking setup is so difficult to contain. Kane explained that the fluidity between the forwards creates endless problems for defenders, making it nearly impossible for opposition teams to press effectively or track their runs across the pitch during the 90 minutes.
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The secret of attacking freedom
The fluid interchangeability of the attack has been a cornerstone of England's tactical evolution. Kane detailed exactly how this system operates on the field. "There's freedom," Kane said.
"All four of us are good players. We can play in the 10 pocket, Ant can play as a No9, B can come in as a 10, Jude can play as a 9, I can play as a midfielder. It's so hard for the opposition to pick it up. The bottom line is if you lose the ball, we're all smart enough and good enough to cover in midfield or defence."
Overpowering the opposition
Kane was thoroughly impressed by the overall dominance England displayed against Croatia. The captain noted that every man was at the highest level, singling out Alex Scott and Elliot Anderson for their outstanding movement.
Kane stated: "We're at our best when we're free, physically overpowering and make it a Premier League-level [game]. You saw that out there today. They couldn't live with our pace, our movement, our runs. We were clinical as well." Scott, who made his first start for England, praised Kane in return, stating: "I knew he was ridiculous. I've been watching him since I was a little boy, so I knew his level. But up close, you can really see his level."
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What comes next for England?
England will aim to maintain this devastating attacking rhythm in their next Nations League fixtures. With Tuchel's tactics clearly extracting the best out of Kane, Bellingham, Saka, and Gordon, opposition defences will urgently need to find a way to counter this fluid system before the major international tournaments arrive.
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