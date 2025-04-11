Will Harry Kane be Man Utd's next Eric Cantona? Red Devils urged to 'break the bank' for Bayern Munich striker with need for 'leader to stick his chest out' made clear
Manchester United are being urged to "break the bank" on Harry Kane, with the England star capable of being another Eric Cantona at Old Trafford.
- Red Devils still in need of a proven goalscorer
- Transfer talk building ahead of summer window
- Advised to lure England captain away from Bayern