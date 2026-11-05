Next in line to Harry Kane: Does Dominic Calvert-Lewin top that England list as Leeds striker looks to nail down Three Lions role en route to Euro 2028?
Ballon d'Or winner Kane leads the line for England
There is every reason to believe that newly-crowned Ballon d’Or winner Kane will captain the Three Lions into their next major international tournament. It has been suggested, despite now being 33 years of age, that the prolific frontman could have another World Cup cycle in him.
If Kane is to tread that path, then those waiting patiently behind him for their opportunity to shine will find themselves stuck in the shadows for some time yet. Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke have all found themselves knocking on a selection door that rarely swings open.
Calvert-Lewin, who plundered 14 Premier League goals for Leeds last season, has risen up that depth chart again. Having earned 11 caps across 2020 and 2021, some five years passed before returning to favour in March 2026.
He was overlooked for World Cup duty in North America, but is back in UEFA Nations League plans. Is the former Everton forward now the go-to option to provide back-up cover behind captain Kane?
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Is Calvert-Lewin the preferred back-up option to Kane?
When that question was put to Beckford, the former Leeds star - who was speaking in association with FreeBets, home of the best UK betting sites - told GOAL: “I would say so. You look at the consistency that he's shown over the last 18 months since he's moved to Leeds.
“His injury issues, touch wood, seem to be all behind him now. He's scoring goals. He's looking great. He's looking in great physical fitness. He looks good. His confidence is sky high. He's playing week in, week out. He's got a massive football club right behind him, cheering him on. So you'd have to say yes.
“However, with Harry Kane picking up the Ballon d'Or, he shows no signs of slowing down, does he? He might have to wait another 12 months, 18 months, but yes, I would say so. He's got the experience of playing in the Premier League. He's got the experience of playing international football on a regular basis. Scores goals. So my money would say, yes.”
Leeds striker should be targeting a role at Euro 2028
Despite making his senior debut in 2014, Calvert-Lewin is still only 29 years of age and will not turn 30 until the spring of 2027. Time is on his side when it comes to enhancing reputations in Premier League and England circles.
He should certainly still be at the peak of his powers when another European Championship rolls around, with that tournament acting as quite the international carrot. Beckford added: “You mentioned there, he's still 29. I don't want to throw him into his 30s any time sooner than he needs to be, but he's got the experience of being involved in big European camps as well. So that experience won't be too much of a shock to him. The expectations, he understands what it means to represent your country.
“But again, I reiterate, you look at the fitness levels that he's been showing, the hunger that he shows, where he finds himself in the final third when the crosses are getting put in or balls are getting rolled into his feet, bringing in team-mates. I think his link-up play has improved drastically over the last 12 months especially, but more so since he's joined Leeds. I think he's come on leaps and bounds.
“You would have to argue, 2028 is a big, big year for him. I'm quietly tipping my hat to the guy. I think he's going to do well there.”
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England fixtures 2026: Croatia & Spain in Nations League
Thomas Tuchel will name his latest England squad on Friday, with the Three Lions preparing for Nations League outings against Croatia at Wembley and a mouth-watering clash with world champions Spain in Madrid.
Calvert-Lewin, with five goals to his name this term, will hope to figure prominently in the thoughts of a German tactician that is determined to deliver tangible success for a nation that has been starved in that department. If the ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss is to land major silverware, then he will need as many attacking options at his disposal as possible.
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