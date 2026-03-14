AFP
Benched again! Harry Kane named as Bayern Munich substitute for second game in a row as in-form Nicolas Jackson keeps place
Kane on the bench again
The England captain finds himself in unfamiliar territory at the BayArena, starting among the substitutes for Saturday’s pivotal clash. After battling a calf injury, the striker has been unable to displace the red-hot Jackson, who continues to lead the line for the Bavarian giants.
This marks the second game in a row that Kane has missed out on the starting XI, following a similar bench appearance in the Champions League midweek. Kompany’s decision signals a cautious approach to his talisman’s fitness, prioritising long-term availability over immediate involvement in the starting line-up.
Injury woes continue for Kompany
Bayern's preparations for the trip to the BayArena have been hampered by a significant injury list, particularly in the goalkeeping department. With Manuel Neuer still sidelined due to a torn muscle fiber, and Jonas Urbig suffering from a concussion, veteran Sven Ulreich starts between the sticks.
The defensive line is also missing key components, as Alphonso Davies remains out with a hamstring strain and Hiroki Ito continues his recovery from a torn muscle. This has forced Kompany into a defensive reshuffle, starting Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer as full-backs alongside the central pairing of Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah.
Kane likely to feature in second half
The midfield engine room will be anchored by Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic, with Leon Goretzka once again among the substitutes. The inclusion of Lennart Karl in the attacking midfield role shows Kompany's continued faith in the club's youth prospects during this congested period of the domestic and European season.
Kane, meanwhile, is likely to be introduced to provide a second-half spark having been an unused substitute in Italy last time out.
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Bayern's relentless pursuit of trophies
Bayern Munich currently top the Bundesliga table, 11 points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. They are still in contention for a treble, with Die Roten also competing in the Champions League and DFB-Pokal. After this match, they will shift their focus to European competition, where they will face Atalanta in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.
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