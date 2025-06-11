Guide to the FIFA Club World Cup: An in-depth look at every group and team in the new-look competition

Everything you need to know about the teams competing in the 2025 Club World Cup, including coach info and best players

Thirty-two teams and a new trophy up for grabs: the first expanded edition of the FIFA Club World Cup is set to take place in the United States this June and July.

From Real Madrid to Bayern, PSG, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and many other European teams, as well as teams from Central and South America, Africa, Asia and Oceania, half the world will battle it out in the USA - a global challenge that promises to be both fascinating and spectacular.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Club World Cup: the schedule with dates and times in the UK, the format, but above all the stars and potential of the 32 participating teams.