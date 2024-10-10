Graeme Souness Paul PogbaGetty
Harry Sherlock

Graeme Souness launches another astonishing attack on 'lazy' Paul Pogba and claims ex-Man Utd midfielder is 'missing something upstairs' as he tells Premier League managers to stay away from star

P. PogbaJuventusManchester UnitedSerie APremier League

Graeme Souness has launched an astonishing attack on Paul Pogba, insisting that he wasted his career because he's "lazy".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Souness repeatedly slammed Pogba as a pundit
  • Takes aim at Frenchman again
  • Pogba poised to return to football
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below