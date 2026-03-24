Why have goals dried up for USMNT star Christian Pulisic at AC Milan? Rossoneri legend Massimo Ambrosini explains 12-game barren run

Quizzed by GOAL on what has gone wrong for Pulisic of late, ex-Milan midfielder Ambrosini - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - said: “I think he has some physical problems right now, that is the first reason. The second reason is that he's not playing in the way he likes playing.

“AC Milan decided to play without a striker. He has been playing with Rafael Leao, who is not a striker. For me, this is one of the reasons. He's not in very good shape, first of all. But even tactical reasons for him, he needs to play in a team who play better than Milan, more offensively. Milan can play backwards, and that is not good for him right now. He also missed some chances in front of the goal that normally he didn't miss.”

With Milan having taken to playing Pulisic more centrally, Ambrosini added when asked what Pulisic’s best position is: “Not in the middle! He's a very intelligent player. The intelligent players find the right space where to play. But of course, it’s not in the middle.

“If he looks ahead, he should find something, someone to play with. Rafael is not, for me, the right choice. Maybe he prefers the left side because he's a right footer. But even playing on the right, where he played for Borussia Dortmund and for Chelsea, it's a good place for him.”