Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and GOAL's 2023-24 Team of the Season

We've looked at the top performers in each position across the continent's 'Big Five' leagues to produce our combined XI

Another campaign is about to conclude. All that's left to play for is the Champions League, with Saturday's final at Wembley bringing together 14-time winners Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, who are bidding to lift the trophy for just the second time.

Madrid and Dortmund have undoubtedly been two of the stories of the season, with the former winning the Spanish title and the latter making light of their domestic struggles to make it all the way to London. However, Bayer Leverkusen also captured the imagination by not only winning a first Bundesliga title but also going desperately close to an undefeated campaign in all competitions. Xabi Alonso's sensational side may have gone on to win a double, but their treble bid was derailed by an awesome Atalanta.

Elsewhere, Inter ran away with the Serie A title and, despite the best efforts of Liverpool and Arsenal, Manchester City won the Premier/Farmer's League yet again, while Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 triumph was probably even more predictable.

So, who have been the players of the European season? Below, GOAL picks its top performers of 2023-24 in each position, laying out its selections in a 3-4-3 formation and basing them on performances in all competitions.

There have been some notable omissions. The likes of Florian Wirtz, Vinicius Jr, Cole Palmer, Teun Koopmeiners, Achraf Hakimi and Nico Schlotterbeck can consider themselves seriously unlucky not to have made the cut. So, as always, let us know your gripes in the comments section!