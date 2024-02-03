Selling Andre Onana to Man Utd was another Beppe Marotta masterstroke! Inter's new No.1 Yann Sommer is one of the signings of the season

The fear was that the Nerazzurri would seriously miss the Cameroonian goalkeeper, but the Swiss has proven a massive upgrade

In May of last year, Inter had little intention of selling Andre Onana. The Cameroonian goalkeeper had only arrived at San Siro the previous summer and was enjoying a stellar debut season in Serie A.

"It is difficult to predict the future," Inter CEO Beppe Marotta told reporters at the time, "but we have not received any offers and he wants to stay, so we do not intend to put him on the market." However, while Marotta is no Nostradamus, he is a master of the transfer market, capable of spotting a bargain a mile away.

So, when Manchester United offered £47 million ($57m) for a player that had joined Inter on a free transfer, Marotta knew it was an offer too good to turn down, particularly as Inter's constant cash-flow problems nearly always necessitate the sale of at least one high-profile player every year.