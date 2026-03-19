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Pep’s replacement? Girona manager insists he’s ‘ready’ for Man City job as speculation over Guardiola’s future continues
A rising star within the City Football Group
Michel has emerged as the leading internal candidate to succeed Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. Having taken Girona from the Spanish second tier to the Champions League, the 50-year-old has become the standout performer within the City Football Group’s global network of clubs.
His intimate understanding of the CFG philosophy makes him a seamless tactical fit for the English giants. Michel is already instrumental in developing City’s talent, recently working with Argentine starlet Claudio Echeverri, further strengthening his ties to the Manchester hierarchy.
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Michel welcomes Man City links
The Spaniard addressed his future with refreshing honesty during a recent media appearance. Speaking on La Otra Grada, via Estadio Deportivo, Michel made no secret of his ambitions to test himself at the very highest level of European football.
"I am ready, I consider myself ready to coach any team. I don’t know if they [at Man City] see it the same way. Obviously, it's not the same environment, but I have the ability to adapt, and I want to try," he stated as quoted by Tribuna.
Guardiola’s future remains the key
The timing of Michel’s comments is particularly significant as speculation regarding Guardiola’s long-term future refuses to go away. With City facing a period of transition following their recent Champions League exit, the club may soon be forced to pull the trigger on a succession plan that has been years in the making.
While Michel also touched on the Real Madrid job, backing club legend Raul as a future candidate for Los Blancos, it is his readiness for the City dugout that has captured the imagination. After proving he can thrive under intense pressure and deliver results on a modest budget, the Spaniard has ensured his name will be at the very top of the shortlist when the Guardiola era eventually reaches its conclusion.
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What comes next?
Before deciding on his future, Michel will clearly be focused on finishing the season strongly with Girona. The Blanquivermells currently sit 12th in La Liga with 34 points from 28 matches, ten points adrift of the top five. They will be looking to maintain their momentum after last weekend's 3-0 win over Athletic Club as they prepare to travel to Osasuna on Saturday.
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