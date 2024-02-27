Gio Reyna's Nottingham Forest loan already looking like a disaster - USMNT star desperately needs chance to prove himself against Man Utd in FA Cup showdown

The on-loan Borussia Dortmund midfielder hasn't got anywhere near the playing time he needs so far

Gio Reyna needed to escape Borussia Dortmund. By January, the minutes had dried up almost completely and, for a player of his age, that simply couldn't happen. Indeed, the longer time went on, the more obvious and urgent the need became for the USMNT midfielder to find a way out.

In his desperation, though, Reyna may have jumped at the wrong opportunity. It seems that way so far, at least. Now about a month into his time with Nottingham Forest, we've barely seen the 21-year-old do much of anything.

The move hasn't gone to plan and Reyna's hardly played since arriving in the Premier League. If he wanted to sit on a bench, he could've carried on doing that at Dortmund.

On Wednesday, though, the midfielder could be about to get a big opportunity. An FA Cup clash with Manchester United is on the schedule and, for a team in Forest's position, rotation is almost a certainty. That could, and should, lead to a chance for Reyna to show why he deserves far more playing time.

Considering Forest's place in the table, this could be his first and only shot to really prove his worth. Opportunities will be hard to come by and, if the U.S. talent wants to make this loan worthwhile, it seems like Wednesday has to be the turning point.