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Gianni Infantino considers ANOTHER radical World Cup change to save FIFA presidency after failed sell-off plan
Pressure mounts on embattled FIFA chief
FIFA president Infantino is facing a defining moment in his leadership as he weighs up a move to expand the World Cup to a staggering 64 teams, according to The Times. This potential shift comes at a time when Infantino’s position is under intense scrutiny, following the fallout from a failed plan to sell off commercial rights to private investors.
The situation reached a boiling point when UEFA, CONCACAF, and the AFC issued a scathing joint statement accusing the administration of a 'breach of trust through deception'.
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New expansion plans to secure votes
With his presidency at stake, the report suggests Infantino is looking toward the 2030 tournament as a vehicle to regain political support. The ambitious proposal to expand the World Cup to 64 teams was originally tabled by CONMEBOL, South America's governing football body. Infantino is now prepared to throw his full weight behind their plan. By championing a massive tournament expansion, he hopes to offer more countries a lucrative ticket to the global stage, strategically securing the backing of a wider coalition of nations to amass the votes needed to save his presidency.
This maneuver comes despite the competition already expanding from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition in North America. Infantino recently traveled to Colombia to attend the inauguration of President Abelardo de la Espriella, where discussions regarding the 64-team model took place, according to the report. Pushing this format through for the 2030 World Cup would add massive strain to an already logistically complex affair, which is currently slated to be hosted primarily by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with additional matches spread across Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.
Trump offers public support
While the football world remains split, Infantino has found a high-profile ally in the US President Donald Trump. Taking to social media to defend the Swiss official, Trump argued that the governing body’s recent financial successes are a direct result of Infantino’s management. He claimed that FIFA would be 'making a terrible mistake' if they moved to replace the current president at this critical juncture.
- AFP
Threat of breakaway competitions looms
The tension within FIFA has reached such heights that the nuclear option of breakaway competitions is reportedly being discussed. UEFA has been particularly vocal, previously threatening to boycott FIFA competitions entirely if their concerns over governance and commercial transparency are not addressed.
Infantino has offered an apology for the handling of recent proposals, but the gesture appears to have arrived too late for many. With a current term running until 2027 and aspirations to stay until 2031, the FIFA chief is digging in.
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