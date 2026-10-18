Gian Piero Gasperini reveals how Real Madrid collapse fueled Roma's bounce-back win over Genoa

Gasperini has opened up on the psychological shift within his squad following a difficult week on the continental stage. After a demoralising late collapse against Real Madrid, the capital club responded with a composed performance to secure a 2-0 win over Genoa. The coach insisted that the disappointment of the midweek defeat acted as fuel rather than a deterrent for his players as they returned to domestic action.

"Losing to Real Madrid in that way was devastating because we had a great performance. We made things difficult for ourselves in six or seven minutes with three corners that were the result of nothing against a team that was struggling," the Roma boss told Sky Sport Italia. He further elaborated on his selection choices, stating: "That bothered us, and we had no doubts we would respond. I deliberately chose to make a lot of changes because these guys, many of whom had experienced the Champions League match on the bench, had great energy , and I was sure we wouldn't fail in that regard."