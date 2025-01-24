Gary Neville to manage Man Utd? Red Devils told Sky Sports pundit could 'save' them from struggles under Ruben Amorim as ex-Match of the Day host bizarrely quotes late Cuba leader Fidel Castro in attempt to convince club legend
Gary Neville may be the man to "save" Manchester United, former Match of the Day host Des Lynam says.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League
- Have struggled in early days under Amorim
- Lynam wants Neville in the Old Trafford hot seat