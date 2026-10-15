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Gary Neville warns Lisandro Martinez has 'hurt' Man Utd stars with 'startling' public rant
Post-match outburst
Martinez recently launched a startling public attack on the club's hierarchy following a Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid. The Argentine hit out at director of football Jason Wilcox and the board in two separate interviews.
Martinez expressed intense frustration over a perceived lack of support for manager Michael Carrick. United have yet to publicly respond to the controversial remarks. However, Neville has now weighed in on the situation. The former defender highlighted the severe collateral damage such comments can cause within a squad.
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Youngsters left feeling anxious
Speaking on The Overlap, Neville warned that Martinez's frustration regarding defensive reinforcements could have a devastating impact on young players. He singled out Yoro and Heaven as those most likely to be hurt.
He said: "If you're Leny Yoro or Ayden Heaven, and you've got a little doubt about settling into the first-team, and you're a young player, you're thinking: 'My World Cup-winning centre-back has said we should have brought more players in so I don't play,' you're really feeling nervous and anxious."
Crossing the line
While Neville agreed with the underlying sentiment of Martinez's frustration, he fundamentally disagreed with the decision to air those grievances publicly. He believes the centre-back broke an unwritten rule of the dressing room.
"What he says is right, they should have brought in more defenders," Neville admitted. "However, you can't say that as a player. If you say that publicly as a player, you're effectively saying that the players I'm playing with are not good enough. That's where the players have to pick him up."
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Uncertain future at Old Trafford
The fallout from Martinez's explosive interviews remains to be seen. The Argentina international could now face internal disciplinary sanctions from the United hierarchy and faces an uncertain future at the club.
The Red Devils will need to quickly regroup on the pitch following their Champions League setback. Meanwhile, young defenders like Yoro and Heaven will look to prove they are ready to step up when called upon.
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