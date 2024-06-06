'That's a gamble' - Gareth Southgate explains why Luke Shaw made the cut for England's Euro 2024 squad instead of injured Harry Maguire - despite full-back's fitness issues EnglandLuke ShawGareth SouthgateEuropean ChampionshipHarry Maguire

Gareth Southgate admitted that he has taken a "gamble" by including Luke Shaw in England's Euro 2024 squad instead of an injured Harry Maguire.