Gareth Bale explains why Xabi Alonso failed at Real Madrid despite being an 'incredible coach'

Bale went further, suggesting that tactical obsession can actually be a hindrance at Madrid. The Welshman’s philosophy is that with such an abundance of world-class talent, the game plan should be relatively simple: put the best players on the pitch and let them win the game.

"You don't need to do so many tactical things," Bale asserted. "In the dressing room there are superstars who can change matches in the blink of an eye. So, yes, you can tell he [Alonso] is a great coach and tactician, but at Madrid, obviously, it didn't work."

This perspective aligns with the success of managers like Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane, both of whom were often described as "facilitators" rather than tactical revolutionaries. They allowed players like Bale and Vinicius Junior the freedom to create moments of magic out of nothing. Alonso's demands, on the other hand, seemed to leave players feeling stifled.

Captain Dani Carvajal said as much earlier this season when comparing Ancelotti and Alonso, saying: "Each coach has his own methodology, as you say, they're different generations. It's true that, for example, with Carletto, we had much more freedom in that sense of, well, you came out a little later, although he got angry with us. Xabi is a little more upfront, with more discipline, but well, within each one, his own ideas."