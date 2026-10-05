France player ratings vs Belgium: Michael Olise and Desire Doue inspire stunning late turnaround

Guillaume Restes - 6/10

Restes had very little to do for the majority of the evening as Belgium focused on defensive transition. He was largely blameless for Lukebakio's 35th-minute opener, which was well-taken. He recorded one save and displayed decent distribution, completing a fair share of his passes as France built from the back.

Leny Yoro - 7/10

A composed debut for the young central defender. Yoro showcased his recovery pace on several occasions to stifle Romelu Lukaku and was instrumental in France's dominance of aerial duels, winning his fair share of challenges as the team kept Belgium to just two shots on target all game.

Maxence Lacroix - 6/10

A steady if unspectacular presence in the backline throughout the 90 minutes. Lacroix helped maintain a high line that squeezed the play, though the defensive unit was momentarily caught out for the Belgian goal. He offered a physical presence that was necessary to combat Belgium's direct outlets.

Jules Kounde - 7/10

Playing in his familiar right-back role, Kounde was a constant outlet in the attacking third. While his crossing was occasionally wayward, his positioning helped France maintain 61% possession, and he was disciplined enough to ensure Dodi Moreira had little joy on the flank.

Andy Diouf - 6/10

Occupying the left-hand side of the defence, Diouf provided balance but was less involved in the final third than Kounde. He stuck to his defensive tasks well and was part of a unit that limited Belgium to zero counter-attacks of note throughout the ninety minutes.