FOUR managers in one season?! Sean Dyche sacking the latest twist in Nottingham Forest's demise - but ex-Arsenal chief Edu is most to blame for unforgivable slide towards relegation

Now, with the threat of relegation looming large, Forest are set to make history by appointing their fourth manager of what has been an absolutely disastrous season. There is no sense of surprise or shock among fans about Dyche's exit, and even the man himself seemed to know his time was up.

"The owner [Evangelos Marinakis] has been fair to me, without a shadow of a doubt. Fair on the situation," the 54-year-old said in his final post-match press conference. "If the owner wants to make a change, then that’s up to him, and that’s the way football is now, that’s just the reality of it.

"What I’m saying is owners are owners. They don’t warm you up, it just comes and it comes, if that’s the way it goes. I’m a realist. I understand the noise here has changed significantly since the last few games. I’m frustrated as it’s not a terrible run. But that’s still the modern way football is. Demand is high. That’s changed enormously in probably the last two years. Demand is getting higher and higher and higher and higher."

It will have stung personally for Dyche to have reached such a low point so quickly, though. He had unfinished business at Forest, having been an academy player under the legendary Brian Clough in the late 1980s, and had the ideal pair of assistants to help him succeed at the helm in Ian Woan and Steve Stone, two cult heroes who racked up over 400 combined appearances for the club.

"I care about this club. I’ve made that clear. I’m working very hard," Dyche added after the Wolves game. None of that means he was the right fit for the job, though. Forest had to make another change to avoid the ultimate humiliation. Dyche is, however, by no means the only one to blame for Forest's plight.