For more than 20 million euros: RB Leipzig appears to be poaching from a Bundesliga rival

According to *kicker*, RB were apparently the only club showing concrete interest in Reitz. Manager Ole Werner’s side need reinforcements in the central defensive midfield role, as Austrian international Xaver Schlager has announced that he will not be renewing his expiring contract and will leave the Saxons on a free transfer at the end of the season. In terms of playing style, Reitz and Schlager – both strong in the tackle and a tireless runner – are very similar.

According to the report, Gladbach will receive the base amount of the transfer fee as a one-off payment rather than in instalments, which gives them the necessary financial leeway for the planned squad overhaul next summer, as they now also need a successor for Reitz.

For Reitz, this is his first permanent move in professional football. The 23-year-old joined Borussia back in 2009 and was loaned out to Belgian club VV St. Truiden just twice during his time in the Lower Rhine region (the 2021/22 season and the second half of the 2022/23 season).