Krishan Davis

Marc Guehi, Bernardo Silva & the 10 best 2026 free agents who can start negotiating transfers in January

The January transfer window has become an increasingly frugal period in modern times, as leading clubs largely save their pennies for extravagant summer splurges. Instead, many will be looking to the free-agent market and the possibility of laying the groundwork to sign a potentially key player for absolutely nothing. As it stands, there are plenty of big names who could be available on a free transfer in the summer.

While there is unlikely to be much immediate business to be done this month, behind the scenes, sporting directors and recruitment specialists will be on the lookout for future market opportunities. In all likelihood, their first port of call will be the list of players whose contracts now only have six months left to run.

Having stayed put in the summer as the chance to generate a significant fee passed their respective clubs by, several coveted stars have entered the final stages of their deals. Some could yet renew their terms, but many others are now able to negotiate a pre-contract with overseas clubs.

But who are the leading names to keep an eye on as the weeks and months wear on? GOAL brings you the 10 best players who are currently set to become free agents in 2026...

  • Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 2025-26Getty

    Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

    Liverpool will be increasingly unconcerned about the prospect of losing Ibrahima Konate for nothing in the summer, with the centre-back's stock plummeting against the backdrop of the Reds' feeble title defence in the first half of 2025-26. Having been a pillar of their Premier League triumph last term, the France international has made a string of high-profile errors this time around, making a significant contribution to the champions' overall struggles.

    Speaking after his mindless foul that led to a costly penalty against Leeds United recently, Konate's head coach Arne Slot said: "Unfortunately for him [Konate] he does a lot of things well, but he has been a bit too much at the crime scene."

    Such has been his downturn in form, a seemingly guaranteed free transfer to Real Madrid in 2026 is remarkably now off the table after the Spanish giants decided against solidifying their long-standing interest in Konate. And he could yet end up staying at Anfield, saying in November: "My agents continue to discuss with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made very soon so I can announce it." He has, however, denied being offered a new contract as yet.

  • Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

    Bernardo Silva has flirted with a Manchester City exit for years now, amid persistent links with both Barcelona and boyhood club Benfica, but the time may finally be nigh as he enters the final months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium. One of Pep Guardiola's most trusted lieutenants, the 31-year-old is no longer a guaranteed starter following a raft of recent younger, attacking signings, and it's been evident that his once wonderful powers are on the wane as he struggles to have the same kind of impact that made him one of the most dangerous and dynamic players in the Premier League.

    Nevertheless, Bernardo still has plenty to offer in a slower-paced league where there is more emphasis on technical ability. Back in the summer, the Portugal international suggested he will finally leave City at the end of his contract after nine glittering years, saying: "I have one year on my contract so obviously I can leave next season."

    An emotional return to Benfica would make sense, while it remains to be seen whether Barca would retain their interest given his age, although a free transfer will tempt the cash-strapped Catalans, while he is also said to have interest from Saudi Arabia.

  • Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

    There are serious question marks over Antonio Rudiger's future at Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso. It was claimed in the summer that Los Blancos have no plans to offer the Germany international a renewal, amid concerns over his form at the Club World Cup and long-term fitness, and their fears were probably confirmed when a hamstring injury ruled him out for three months in September.

    However, the centre-back has started five La Liga games in a row since his return, despite reports that the 32-year-old has failed to convince Alonso that he is a long-term option at the heart of his defence, with new signing Dean Huijsen and Brazil international Eder Militao preferred. The latest from the Spanish press is that protracted talks over an extension have been put on hold until early 2026, although Rudiger will be able to negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club by that point. He is said to want to stay at the Bernabeu, but he will have no shortage of options elsewhere.

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    John Stones (Manchester City)

    Although John Stones has been a loyal servant for Man City across his near-decade with the club, injuries have long been a hindrance for him, and his ongoing issues may ultimately decide his future at the Etihad Stadium. Despite returning to fitness having even considered retirement last term, Stones had been a bit-part player in 2025-26 before suffering a setback in the form of a thigh problem in early December.

    "The club will decide what is best for John, we will see how he performs," City boss Pep Guardiola said in October. "When John is fit, he is part of the group, the starting XI and the year of the treble [he] was unbelievable, but since then he has not had the consistency in [number of] games. He's been injured many times so that is why we have to wait and see."

    There has been no talk of an extension, and this ill-timed injury will do Stones no favours in negotiations.

  • FC Bayern München v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

    A long-serving Bayern Munich star, Leon Goretzka has battled back into contention under Vincent Kompany at the Allianz Arena when it seemed certain he was going to be phased out last season, remaining a starter in the first half of the new campaign. However, question marks remain over his future as he enters the final six months of his current deal, with the club reportedly beginning the search for his successor.

    With the opportunity to bring in a transfer fee for the midfielder now all-but gone, it was previously reported that Die Roten have decided against a renewal despite the 30-year-old's resurgence. A January exit is said to be unlikely, with Kompany intent on keeping hold of Goretzka for the time being. Manchester United has been perennially touted as a potential destination for the Germany international, and those links are almost certain to resurface unless those in charge behind the scenes in Munich make a U-turn on their decision.

  • FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

    Now 30 years old, Serge Gnabry has blown hot and cold for Bayern in recent seasons, with niggling injuries taking their toll and affecting his status as a guaranteed starter. He has, though, outlasted fellow long-serving wingers Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane - both moved on in the summer - despite an indifferent 2024-25 where he managed a relatively modest 12 goal contributions in the Bundesliga.

    A renewal had looked highly unlikely at the start of the season as he entered the final year of his contract, but a flying start to the new campaign, where he has made nine goal contributions in 12 league appearances, has seen Gnabry re-establish himself as a key player at the Allianz Arena, impressing club chiefs and, according to reports, earning him the offer of a new deal that will keep him at the club for another two years.

  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-TORINO-MILANAFP

    Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

    The uncertainty surrounding Mike Maignan's contract situation feels telling. The goalkeeper was reported to have verbally agreed a two-year extension to his current AC Milan deal early in 2025, but with January upon us, there is still no solid update on his future. The delay is supposedly down to a hierarchical reshuffle at San Siro, as well as concerns over the France international's form last season.

    But there is no smoke without fire, and Maignan came very close to leaving the Rossoneri and joining Chelsea during the pre-Club World Cup transfer window in early June, although the Blues failed to agree a cut-price fee. Six months on, the France international is now free to negotiate a free transfer to a club overseas, albeit Milan insist they are still planning talks to keep him. However, reports suggest he has no intention of renewing and Chelsea will return for him in the near future.

  • Al Hilal v Al Khaleej: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)

    Ruben Neves was at the peak of his powers when he left Wolves to become of one of the early Saudi Pro League trailblazers by joining Al-Hilal in 2023 alongside a host of other big-name stars. After two influential seasons in the Gulf State, including a title-winning campaign in 2024-25, the midfielder already finds himself into the final six months of his contract having turned down what would inevitably have been a lucrative renewal in the Middle East.

    It has been claimed that the 28-year-old would be willing to accept a pay cut to return to Europe, amid loose links to Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window creaking open. An emotional homecoming at boyhood club Porto has also been touted, but finances are likely to be a significant stumbling block there. Neves would command a cut-price £20 million ($27m) fee in January (albeit his wages are astronomical), but it would be little surprise if he saw out his contract at Al-Hilal and had the pick of Europe's top clubs in the summer.

  • Guehi(C)Getty Images

    Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

    After some classic late drama in the summer transfer window, Marc Guehi remained a Crystal Palace player. Early on deadline day, it had seemed for all the world that the centre-back was destined for Liverpool as the Reds finally made their move for a player they had been tracking all summer long. Despite a £35m ($47m) agreement between the two clubs and Guehi undergoing a medical, Palace called the deal off at the 11th hour as they failed to find an adequate replacement before the deadline.

    You'd have thought the England international's future would be cut and dry after Liverpool laid the groundwork, but in the months since it has become increasingly unclear where Guehi will end up - and exactly when he will leave Palace. The Reds are still believed to be in pole position, but Bayern have held talks with him, too, and have the advantage of being able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement. That could force Liverpool to cough up £35m in January if they want to get their man.

  • FC Bayern München v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

    It's been a transformative season-and-a-half for Dayot Upamecano under legendary fellow centre-back Kompany, and he finally looks capable of fulfilling his significant potential at Bayern Munich as he approaches his peak years. The Frenchman has formed a formidable partnership with new arrival Jonathan Tah this season, and despite his contract entering its final six months, he looks highly unlikely to be going anywhere.

    It was reported in early December that Die Roten are now in advanced talks with the player over an extension, with a new deal running until 2030 being lined up for the 27-year-old amid transfer interest from a host of leading European clubs - most notably Real Madrid and Liverpool, although the former are reported to believe his demands are excessive. Barring a dramatic twist, Upamecano looks set to continue at the Allianz Arena for the foreseeable.

