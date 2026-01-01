Marc Guehi, Bernardo Silva & the 10 best 2026 free agents who can start negotiating transfers in January

While there is unlikely to be much immediate business to be done this month, behind the scenes, sporting directors and recruitment specialists will be on the lookout for future market opportunities. In all likelihood, their first port of call will be the list of players whose contracts now only have six months left to run.

Having stayed put in the summer as the chance to generate a significant fee passed their respective clubs by, several coveted stars have entered the final stages of their deals. Some could yet renew their terms, but many others are now able to negotiate a pre-contract with overseas clubs.

But who are the leading names to keep an eye on as the weeks and months wear on? GOAL brings you the 10 best players who are currently set to become free agents in 2026...