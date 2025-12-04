'Folarin Balogun is there' - Brad Friedel gives verdict on USMNT striker options for 2026 World Cup as Haji Wright & Ricardo Pepi told they must do more

Quizzed on whether only one of those will join Balogun and Pepi in Pochettino’s plans, ex-USMNT star Friedel - speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL: “It could be two. When Mauricio came in he knew the players, but he has this incredible ability to say: ‘Show me from now and forward what you can do for me - not what you did two years ago. I know what you did two years ago, I know what you’re capable of, but it’s what’s happening now’.

“I think he has a depth chart for sure, that’s how he works. None of those names are for sure - who you and I might think are there. We can think Balogun and Pepi might be there, but one of those guys might be really far down the final chart for reasons that we don’t know. I think Balogun is there - that’s my thinking - but I don’t know if Pepi is a certainty. He could be there, he has every chance.

“Haji Wright’s performances at Coventry have been really good. But when Haji is in, he doesn’t start all the time with Mauricio, so that suggests to me there is something there that he is not fully convinced about.

“With Mauricio it’s different. You can never just relax. He’s a compassionate man and you can relax around him, but you never really know. I suppose Harry Kane knew at Tottenham. [Lionel] Messi, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe probably knew at PSG. I would say that zero players knew at Southampton that they were starting on a day-to-day basis. Your name has to be something quite special to make sure that you are a certainty.”

