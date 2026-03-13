FC Bayern, news and rumours: Best free kicks at FCB? Michael Olise makes a surprising choice

Michael Olise was asked to put together his "perfect footballer" from his teammates at FC Bayern for the YouTube channel Post United, and one choice in particular came as quite a surprise.

In the "speed" category, Olise chose Alphonso Davies, who, at 36.53 km/h, is one of the fastest Bundesliga players in history (9th place in the all-time ranking). For "passing," the Frenchman chose Joshua Kimmich, for "best playing style" he chose Jamal Musiala, and for best finishing – of course – Harry Kane.

But when it came to free-kick takers, Olise provided a remarkable surprise. Olise did not name himself in this category, even though he regularly takes free kicks alongside Kimmich and Kane, but instead chose Tom Bischof.

The 20-year-old has not yet made a name for himself as a free kick expert at the German record champions, but he scored his first Bundesliga goal in a TSG Hoffenheim shirt from such a situation. In the Kraichgauers' spectacular 4-3 win over RB Leipzig in November 2024, Bischof curled a free kick from the right edge of the box with his left foot around the wall into the goalkeeper's corner, hitting the inside post and from there into the goal.

Olise, meanwhile, has already scored four direct free kicks for Bayern and his former club Crystal Palace, while Kane, like Kimmich, has scored one direct free kick for the record champions to date.

Despite the fierce competition, Bischof is already getting plenty of playing time in his first season at FC Bayern and has even been converted to a full-back by Vincent Kompany at times due to injuries to Alphonso Davies, Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer. To date, he has already made 29 competitive appearances, in which he has provided three assists (1,191 minutes).

In view of Davies' recent injury and the busy fixture list, Bischof is likely to continue to play an important role and rack up more minutes in the coming weeks.