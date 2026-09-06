PsnewZ
Fabian Ruiz admits Ballon d'Or dream as PSG and Spain star targets football's ultimate individual prize
Midfielder targets individual honour
The 30-year-old playmaker has emerged as an outside contender for the Ballon d'Or following a glittering array of silverware throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Despite missing a significant period through injury, the midfield maestro secured Ligue 1, the Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup with PSG. On the international stage, he featured in all eight matches for La Roja as they lifted the 2026 World Cup trophy.
- MIS
'It's every footballer's dream'
His vital contribution proved evident in the World Cup final, where he registered a 91.7 per cent passing accuracy and created two chances before being withdrawn in the 62nd minute.
Speaking to Telefoot, as quoted by AS, he said: "I think it's every footballer's dream. To be recognised individually for all your work during this season or several years in a row.
"The truth is, I've been lucky enough to win many team titles. Individual ones, few. And why not dream of being as close as possible to lifting this trophy? It would be something very special and an honour to be able to lift the Ballon d'Or."
Key performer commits future
A consistent campaign saw him register two goals and five assists across 34 appearances in all competitions for Les Parisiens last season. The French giants moved swiftly to secure his long-term future, tying him down to a new contract that runs until June 2028. Individual acclaim represents deserved recognition for a midfielder who has often operated as an unsung hero in the centre of the park.
- SOPA Images
Testing schedule awaits champions
Ruiz has featured in all three of PSG's opening Ligue 1 fixtures this season, but the reigning champions find themselves winless and languishing in 13th place with two points. The European holders must engineer a swift turnaround when they host Slovan Bratislava in Wednesday's Champions League league-phase opener. Another demanding test follows for Luis Enrique's side with a trip to face Brest in the league on Sunday, September 13.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting