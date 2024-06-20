Explained: Why Kylian Mbappe may be banned from wearing personalised mask in France colours at Euro 2024

GettyRichard MillsExplained: Why Kylian Mbappe may be banned from wearing personalised mask in France colours at Euro 2024Kylian MbappeFranceNetherlandsNetherlands vs FranceEuropean ChampionshipKylian Mbappe may have to find a new mask if he is to feature for France against the Netherlands at Euro 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMbappe broke his nose against AustriaFrance man wore protective mask in trainingCustomised mask may not be allowed in competitionArticle continues below