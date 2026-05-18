Ex-Barcelona star urges Robert Lewandowski to consider sensational Wrexham transfer & suggests Harry Kane could replace Polish striker at Camp Nou

Speaking via PlayUK, Mendieta suggested that the veteran forward should look toward North Wales for his next adventure. “Robert Lewandowski said he is open to taking a step down and if he wants to be an actor after he retires, Wrexham is the place to go!” the former Barca man said. “He's looking for the next step. If he wants to continue playing football, he's obviously got options. I'm not sure about the level of the league or the category.”

Mendieta, however, warned that a move to the English lower leagues would not be a walk in the park: “I don't think these kinds of players always thrive, especially in the Championship or the Spanish Segunda Division. Very tough leagues for players like him. I think his quality and ability can still provide something. I don't think he will be short of options, so let’s see what happens. But it would be exciting.”