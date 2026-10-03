Jonathan Moscrop
'Every Spanish player's dream' - Racing Santander forward Pablo Garcia hopes for senior Spain call-up from Luis de la Fuente
Youngster targets senior team breakthrough
Garcia hopes his blistering form at youth level will convince Spain senior boss De la Fuente to hand him a maiden call-up to the national side. The Racing attacker bagged a brace as Spain Under-21s dismantled San Marino 13-0 in their Euro qualifier on October 1. That double took his tally to 13 goals across various Spanish youth categories, capping an impressive start to the current La Liga campaign.
- Jonathan Moscrop
Striker outlines senior squad ambitions
Speaking to radio show Otra Ronda on Radio MARCA following the qualifying rout, the 20-year-old forward made no secret of his burning ambition to earn a senior competitive debut for Spain. Underlining his motivation to force his way into the De la Fuente's plans, Garcia declared: "It's every Spanish player's dream to make their debut with the senior national team. I'm fighting and working every day to see if Luis will ever be interested in calling me up."
Prospect prioritises continuous self improvement
The resounding 13-goal demolition provided a vital boost for David Gordo's side following a frustrating 2-1 loss against Finland. Recognising that stepping up to the senior ranks demands relentless refinement, the forward, who already has two La Liga goals under his belt this term, concluded: "The important thing is to keep improving as a footballer in all the aspects that I'm not so good at. When I improve in those areas, the goals will come on their own."
- NurPhoto
Forward balances qualifying and league
Garcia looks set to spearhead the attack again when Spain Under-21s meet Romania in their eighth Euro qualifier on Tuesday, October 6. International commitments aside, the striker will quickly turn his attention back to domestic action when Racing host Valencia in La Liga five days later. Maintaining this lethal touch for club and country remains pivotal to gatecrashing De la Fuente's senior squad ahead of the next window.
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