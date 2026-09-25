Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live$50
Portugal v Wales - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD1Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

'It's never nice to lose' - Ethan Ampadu insists Wales can do 'a little bit more' after Nations League defeat to Portugal

E. Ampadu
Wales
Portugal vs Wales
Portugal
UEFA Nations League A
Leeds United
Premier League

Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu admitted the squad were left frustrated after falling to a narrow 1-0 Nations League defeat against Portugal in Lisbon. Craig Bellamy's men battled determinedly throughout the contest but were undone by Joao Felix's deflected first-half strike, leaving the Leeds United star calling for higher standards going forward.

  • Late rally fails to salvage

    Bellamy's side were condemned to a narrow defeat in Lisbon after Felix's long-range effort took a deflection off Ben Davies to wrongfoot goalkeeper Danny Ward. Wales had spent long spells under sustained pressure before rallying to pose genuine questions in the final 15 minutes. An equaliser almost arrived when Brennan Johnson clipped the crossbar, before Ruben Dias pulled off a crucial last-ditch block to deny Lewis Koumas from the rebound.

    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1083737038.jpgHMB-Media

    Ampadu demands higher performance standards

    The narrow loss extended the Dragons' winless run to five international matches in 2026. Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Leeds United captain Ampadu admitted: "We know it was going to be a tough game against very good opposition with a lot of quality, which they showed at times.

    "We knew we were going to have to suffer but we wanted to come here and make a real statement and impact. We wanted to show what we can do on the ball, which at times we did. But we can do a little bit more."

    Reflecting on his side's resilience and late push, he added: "We're always going to work hard, as we've shown over a countless number of years now. There were a couple chances at the end where maybe we could have got a goal, and then that makes it a better feeling, It's never nice to lose."

  • Opponents punish momentary defensive lapses

    While Jorge Jesus' side spurned several presentable opportunities, the hosts still demonstrated the individual quality needed to punish the slightest defensive oversight. Addressing how the hosts capitalised on the narrowest opening to score through Felix's deflected strike, Ampadu acknowledged: "They've shown why they compete for the best trophies, because with half a chance, they put it in the back of the net."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1083738626.jpgSOPA Images

    Demanding Scandinavian trip looms ahead

    Bellamy must now find a clinical edge in attack ahead of a demanding away clash with Denmark on Sunday, September 27. Meanwhile, Portugal travel to face Norway on the same day, buoyed by maximum points from their opening fixture. For Wales, securing a positive result in Copenhagen is imperative to prevent them sliding further adrift at the foot of their UEFA Nations League table.