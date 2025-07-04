Estevao Willian predicts Ballon d'Or battle with Lamine Yamal and Franco Mastantuono and compares his style to Lionel Messi amid 'Messinho' nickname
Chelsea-bound winger Estevao Willian hopes to battle for Ballon d'Or glory against Lamine Yamal and Franco Mastantuono in the future.
- Palmeiras winger excited to join Chelsea in the summer
- Hopes to battle Yamal and Mastantuono for Ballon d'Or
- Palmeiras set to face Blues in Club World Cup quarter-final