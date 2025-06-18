This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Parshva Shah

'Fantastic present, incredible future' - Xabi Alonso sings the praises of Real Madrid-bound Franco Mastantuono as Spanish champions prepare for River Plate wonderkid's arrival after Club World Cup

F. MastantuonoX. AlonsoReal MadridRiver PlateLaLigaLiga Profesional

Real Madrid head coach was lavish in his praise for River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono, who will join Los Blancos after the Club World Cup.

  • Alonso hails new signing Mastantuono
  • Tips him to have an 'incredible future'
  • Duo to work together at Madrid
