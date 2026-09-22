PRESSE SPORTS
'What better way to practice?' – Esteban Lepaul reveals surreal Zinedine Zidane experience in France camp
Lepaul shines in maiden France press conference
Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul expressed immense pride after making his debut appearance in a France national team press conference at Clairefontaine. The 2025–26 Ligue 1 top scorer was welcomed into camp by goalkeeping coach Fabien Barthez before meeting up with former academy team-mates.
Having scored 21 league goals last season, the striker revealed that finishing as the division's top marksman convinced him he belonged at international level.
Lepaul aims to earn playing time and contribute across Les Bleus' upcoming four matches.
- AFP
Forward relishes receiving passes from icon Zidane
Lepaul admitted that any initial nerves vanished rapidly once training began under new head coach Zinedine Zidane. The 26-year-old relished the opportunity to hone his finishing techniques directly off the former World Cup winner's service.
He emphasized his determination to make a tangible impact on the pitch rather than remaining a passive observer.
"What better way to practice in front of goal than by receiving a few passes from Zinédine Zidane?" Lepaul stated. "The stress and pressure disappeared very quickly. It's a dream, but I want to be a part of this training camp. My first objective is to win all four matches as a team."
Zidane shows squad emotional history video
Beyond pitch work, Lepaul revealed that Zidane organized a team meeting centered around a video showcasing Les Bleus' rich history and legacy. The manager sought to instil a fervent culture of defending the national badge within a reshaped group.
Lepaul supported the initiative, noting that modern players must fully comprehend the weight of representing the two-star shirt.
"He wanted us to understand what it will mean for us. We have to be major players in our own history," Lepaul explained. "It's necessary, especially with a new group, to instil a certain culture. There are no players who underestimate this blue jersey."
- PsnewZ
Les Bleus focus on four fixtures in 14 days
Lepaul heads into the international window determined to score his first senior goal for France if given the opportunity. Les Bleus prepare for an intensive schedule featuring four competitive fixtures across 14 days.
The forward expressed absolute confidence in his off-ball work and overall readiness.
When his international duties conclude, Lepaul will return to Rennes aiming to maintain his high ambition in domestic football.
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