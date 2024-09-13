'Erling Haaland is not a lawyer!' - Pep Guardiola's hilarious response as he discusses Man City squad's reaction to looming battle with Premier League over 115 charges
Pep Guardiola has insisted that the Manchester City squad are not concerned by the club's looming court battle with the Premier League.
- City squad not affected by imminent hearing
- Champions face court battle from Monday
- Guardiola keen for case to be over soon