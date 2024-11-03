Manchester United FC v Brentford FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Erik ten Hag attends first match since Man Utd sacking as Dutchman returns home to get over loss of dream job

E. ten HagManchester UnitedPremier League

Erik ten Hag was spotted attending first his football match in the Eredivisie since he was shown the door by Manchester United.

  • Man Utd fired Ten Hag after West Ham defeat
  • Returned to Netherlands following sack
  • Attended Dutch top-division clash between Heracles & Breda
