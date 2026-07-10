England dealt Declan Rice illness worry as Three Lions fear bug could spread ahead of Norway showdown

The internal mood within the England national camp is shrouded in deep anxiety after Rice missed a second consecutive training session ahead of Saturday's World Cup quarter-final clash against Norway. The 27-year-old midfielder has reportedly been struck down by a sickness bug, with the BBCclaiming his condition has been worsened by the illness alongside an existing neural issue in his hamstring and lower back.

The Three Lions' medical staff are now moving swiftly to isolate the situation to prevent a mass outbreak, while Tuchel must also monitor the fitness of Marc Guehi, who is nursing a hamstring injury.