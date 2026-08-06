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England and UEFA maintain World Cup boycott threat as FIFA civil war escalates despite Gianni Infantino apology
UEFA stands firm against FIFA proposals
The threat of a sensational boycott of FIFA competitions by England and other European nations remains a distinct reality. Tensions reached a boiling point last week when Infantino introduced a divisive plot to create a new subsidiary intended to manage and sell off significant stakes in major assets, including the World Cup, before the controversial scheme ultimately collapsed on Friday night.
In a strongly worded statement, a UEFA spokesperson told Sky News: 'UEFA’s associations were very clear about the conditions attached to the non-participation in FIFA competitions. First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn, and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again. These conditions have not been met. In addition, UEFA made it abundantly clear in its statement on Saturday that it has lost confidence in Gianni Infantino's presidency. That position holds. Yesterday's announcement that some people employed by the FIFA President (and whose careers depend on his favour) agree with him changes nothing.'
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Infantino issues apology amid resignation calls
Faced with a mounting rebellion, Infantino and FIFA secretary general, Mattias Grafstrom, issued a joint letter attempting to de-escalate the situation. The document expressed regret over the handled rollout of the commercial scheme but stopped short of the total leadership overhaul that many European associations are demanding.
The official letter from FIFA's senior leadership stated: 'We sincerely apologise for these errors and commit to them not happening again. We acknowledge that errors were also made after the proposal was leaked to media. With this in mind, we will conduct a necessary review, and a report will be presented to the FIFA Council at its next scheduled meeting.'
Legal defense and warnings from Zurich
Even while offering an olive branch, FIFA officials were quick to defend the legality of their original plans and warned against further leaks of confidential information. The governing body maintained that its actions were within the boundaries of its statutes, even as the global football community reacted with horror to the idea of selling off pieces of the sport's most prestigious tournament.
The leadership in Zurich wrote: 'With the project withdrawn, FIFA will no longer tolerate any attacks on its integrity, good governance and due process and will take all necessary measures to protect and safeguard its name and reputation. Everything that was done, was done in full compliance with the FIFA regulatory framework.'
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Immediate impact on England national teams
The ramifications of this ongoing dispute could be felt as early as next month, with England's youth and senior sides caught in the crossfire. The first major flashpoint for the proposed boycott is the Women's U20 World Cup, a tournament for which England has already named a training squad.
Looking further ahead, the senior international calendar provides even more significant hurdles for Infantino to clear if he wishes to avoid a depleted World Cup. The qualifying play-offs for the 2027 Women's World Cup, featuring England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland, are scheduled for October.
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