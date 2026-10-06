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England v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD4Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

England player ratings vs Czechia: Historic Kane and tactical Tuchel orchestrate Wembley stroll

Player ratings
England
H. Kane
T. Tuchel
England vs Czechia
Czechia
UEFA Nations League A

England continued their impressive UEFA Nations League campaign with a remarkably comfortable 3-0 victory over Czechia at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night. Following a stunning 7-0 thrashing of Croatia just days prior, Thomas Tuchel’s men arrived in London brimming with confidence and immediately took the game to their opponents. The Three Lions dominated proceedings from the outset, controlling 64.4% possession and stifling the visitors to the extent that they failed to register a single shot on target throughout the entire contest.

The relentless early pressure paid off when a Vladimir Coufal own goal in the 27th minute opened the scoring, with the defender inadvertently turning a dangerous cross into his own net. From there, captain Harry Kane took centre stage on a historic evening that marked his 125th international appearance.

The prolific striker found the net in the 40th and 57th minutes to secure a clinical double, elevating his extraordinary tally to 91 international goals. It was a complete team performance that perfectly executed a tactical masterclass, leaving the visitors endlessly chasing shadows while keeping England firmly in the hunt for the top spot in Group A3. Here is how the England players rated in the match:

  • England v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD4Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & defence

    Jordan Pickford - 6/10

    The easiest night's work he will have in an England shirt. With Czechia failing to record a single shot on target, Pickford was primarily a spectator, focused on maintaining his concentration and distributing the ball to start attacks from deep.

    Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

    His delivery from the right flank was a constant threat, contributing to England's 20 crosses. He occupied high, inverted positions that allowed the midfield to push further forward, and came incredibly close to scoring with a brilliant David Beckham-esque free-kick early in the game that was impressively saved.

    Lewis Hall - 8/10

    A standout performance from the left-back, who provided the assist for Kane's second goal in the 57th minute. He was adventurous in his overlapping runs and reliable defensively until he was withdrawn in the 73rd minute.

    Marc Guehi - 7/10

    Quietly efficient at the heart of the defence. He managed the rare Czech counter-attacks with ease, ensuring the visitors never gained a foothold in the final third before being replaced by Jarrad Branthwaite after 63 minutes.

    Jarell Quansah - 7/10

    Showed great maturity on the ball, completing the majority of his passes as England built play from the back. His physical presence helped the Three Lions dominate the aerial battle, as England won 14 aerial duels to Czechia's 7.

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    Midfield

    Jude Bellingham - 7/10

    The engine room of the side, Bellingham drove through the lines and linked play between the holding roles and the front three. His spatial awareness forced the Czech midfield into 17 fouls as they struggled to track his late runs before he made way after 73 minutes.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly - 7/10

    A composed display from the youngster, who kept things simple and recycled possession effectively. He provided the platform for the more creative players to flourish, though he did pick up a yellow card in the 53rd minute for a tactical foul.

    Elliot Anderson - 7/10

    Showed immense technical quality and worked hard off the ball to maintain the press. He played a crucial role in the build-up to Kane's first goal with a sublime defence-splitting pass to Morgan Rogers, before being replaced by James Garner in the 63rd minute.

  • England v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD4Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Harry Kane - 9/10

    A truly historic performance on his 125th cap. Not only did he score twice in the 40th and 57th minutes to reach 91 goals for his country, but he also played a key role in the pressure that led to the opening own goal. Clinical and commanding.

    Morgan Rogers - 8/10

    Proved why he is becoming a regular fixture in the squad by providing the assist for Kane's first goal. His pace and directness on the wing caused constant problems for Coufal.

    Eberechi Eze - 7/10

    Operated well in the half-spaces, using his trickery to draw defenders out of position. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his involvement in the build-up play was crucial to England's dominance.

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    Substitutes & manager

    Jarrad Branthwaite - 6/10

    Came on for Guehi in the 63rd minute and maintained the clean sheet with ease.

    James Garner - 6/10

    Replaced Anderson in the 63rd minute and provided fresh legs to see out a comfortable victory.

    Rio Ngumoha - 6/10

    Replaced Bellingham in the 73rd minute, gaining valuable international experience in a lively cameo.

    Morgan Gibbs-White - 6/10

    Introduced in the 73rd minute for Hall, keeping the intensity high in the closing stages.

    Dominic Calvert-Lewin - N/A

    A late replacement for Kane in the 81st minute; not enough time to impact the game.

    Thomas Tuchel - 8/10

    A perfect tactical setup that completely nullified the opposition. His decision to start Rogers and Hall paid off with direct goal contributions, and his game management through substitutions ensured England never lost control.