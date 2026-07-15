Endrick wanted by Roma as Serie A side hope to partner Real Madrid forward with Alejandro Garnacho or Crysencio Summerville

According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero, Roma are actively exploring a loan deal for Real Madrid forward Endrick. Gasperini wants a reliable backup for Donyell Malen, who recently signed a long-term contract with the club this summer. Artem Dovbyk does not fit Gasperini's plans, prompting the Serie A side to target the Brazilian.

Endrick recently returned to Spain following a loan spell at Lyon, scoring eight goals in 21 appearances. Since joining Madrid in July 2024, he has managed seven goals in 40 matches. Roma believe that former manager Jose Mourinho, currently in charge of Madrid, can provide a crucial assist in convincing the youngster to move to Italy.



