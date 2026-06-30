Endrick 'looking forward' to new chapter at Real Madrid as he expresses gratitude towards Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti for World Cup chance

Endrick expressed immense happiness after helping Brazil secure qualification for the World Cup round of 16, following a 2-1 victory over Japan where he played the entire second half. In a press statement reported by AS, Endrick reflected on his recent journey.

"I am very happy and grateful to God because the past six months have been exceptional in my life. My career has changed a lot during this period," Endrick stated. He added: "At the beginning of this year, I wasn't playing with Real Madrid, then I had the opportunity to leave on loan. I thank God for that, and I also thank Lyon for opening its doors to me and giving me the chance to showcase my potential and reach the World Cup."