'I'm going to do it with pride' - Emiliano Martinez reveals John Terry's blessing after taking iconic Chelsea No.26

Taking over a shirt made famous by a club icon can be a daunting task, but Martinez ensured he had the green light from the man himself. The goalkeeper wanted to ensure there was no disrespect intended toward Terry’s legacy, instead framing the choice as a tribute. The Argentine revealed that he reached out to Terry, whom he worked with during the defender's coaching stint at Aston Villa, to discuss the move.

"I remember using the 26 on loan a few times with previous clubs, and of course I knew John Terry famously had the 26 here," Martinez said. "John was someone I spoke to before I joined, and he said he was over the moon to have me here. From our time together at Aston Villa, he knows how hard I work and what I can bring to Chelsea. The morning I signed, I texted him and said, 'I'm wearing your shirt, and I'm going to do it with pride'."