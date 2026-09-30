'In due time, I will tell the truth' - Cristiano Ronaldo issues defiant statement after abandoning Portugal squad

According to a report from Marca, Ronaldo has confirmed his departure from the Portugal squad by issuing a direct statement on social media. His statement came shortly after manager Jorge Jesus held a press conference and emergency talks took place with the Portuguese Football Federation.

Ronaldo stated: "Following the national team manager's press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team camp." The exit comes just before a crucial Nations League fixture against Denmark.