Dell: Brazil's teenage answer to Erling Haaland who ripped it up at the Under-17 World Cup and dreams of playing for Man City

Speaking in his best Portuguese after a quick lesson from team-mate Savinho, Haaland said: "Dell, you are invited to watch a game at the Etihad." Beaming with delight, Dell responded: "Haaland, if you invite me for sure I'll be going. I can't wait to see you score a lot of goals and learn from you." The teenager then signed off by imitating Haaland's famous Lotus pose.

In more ways than one, Dell has already been learning from Haaland. With the Norwegian emerging as the most exciting striker in the world just as the Brazilian was entering his teenage years, he was the natural player for him to gravitate towards.

And as Dell started to make a name for himself for his prolific goal record at youth level, he was quickly compared to his hero, dubbed the 'Haaland do Sertao (Haaland of the Wilderness)', while Savinho introduced him to the man himself as 'the Brazilian Haaland'.