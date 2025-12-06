Still only 17, Dell has become one of the most talked-about prospects in Brazilian football. His ascent began in earnest last year when, just 16, he made his senior debut for Bahia in Brazil’s Serie A. But the hype around him was born in Bahia’s academy. In 2023, he struck an extraordinary 40 goals in 34 appearances for Bahia’s Under-17s. The following season proved no less astonishing: 12 goals in 21 matches and a starring role in guiding Bahia to their first Baianao Championship. And soon, supporters christened him the "Haaland of the Sertao." Observers in Brazil insist the comparison is not merely poetic. Dell’s stature, his acceleration over short distances and ice-cold finishing bear eerie resemblance to Haaland's style.
VIDEO: Transfer hint? Erling Haaland shows off Portuguese skills as he invites Man City target Dell - dubbed 'the Brazilian Haaland' - to the Etihad
Dell’s meteoric rise From Sertao to national stardom
In a video released by City this week, Haaland appeared on a call alongside Savinho, sharing jokes in Portuguese and inviting the teenager to attend a match at the Etihad Stadium.
A massive release clause in Dell's contract
Bahia recently tied Dell to a professional contract running until 2027, inserting a £87 million ($117m) release clause; a staggering valuation for a player still months shy of adulthood. Behind the scenes, Dell is represented by Giuliano Bertolucci, one of the most influential intermediaries in Brazil. Bertolucci has a long history of guiding elite Brazilian talent to Europe’s top clubs, and his presence around the teenager only fuels speculations. What strengthens Manchester City’s position, however, is the ownership structure linking them to the forward’s current environment. City Football Group holds a 90 per cent stake in Bahia. Any future negotiations would therefore occur within a network already aligned with the Premier League champions’ broader sporting ecosystem.
A teenage finisher with a taste for tournaments
Dell’s promise extends well beyond domestic success. Brazil’s youth national team quickly integrated him into their plans, and he delivered spectacularly at the continental level. At the Under-15 South American Championship, he claimed the Golden Boot with four goals and two assists. Earlier this year, Dell repeated the feat in the U17 World Cup campaign in Qatar, where he notched up five more goals, most of them arising from sharp positional instincts inside the box.
Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Dell outlined his ambitions of playing in Europe.
"Every player dreams of playing at a high level in Europe," he said. "I have this dream of playing for a club like Manchester City, which for me is the best club in the world."
However, he remains grounded and emphasised that his first target is to triumph at Bahia and earn idol status before departing.
"But I believe things will happen naturally," he said. "Before that, I want to play here at Bahia, win titles, become an idol, and then go on to forge my path in Europe. Who knows, maybe win titles and become an idol at Manchester City too."
Asked about the nickname he’s been handed, Dell shrugged with a smile.
"Haaland is an inspiration to many. He’s a guy whose videos I enjoy watching, both outside and inside the box," he said. "I think my movements are similar to his. I have a few other role models, but besides Haaland, a striker I like and have always followed since the youth academy, is [Al-Hilal striker] Marcos Leonardo, who came through Santos. I enjoy watching him play."
For now, Dell remains in Brazil, scoring and learning the tricks of the trade. But with City making early contact, it is difficult to imagine him staying there for long.