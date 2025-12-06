VIDEO: Transfer hint? Erling Haaland shows off Portuguese skills as he invites Man City target Dell - dubbed 'the Brazilian Haaland' - to the Etihad

Dell’s promise extends well beyond domestic success. Brazil’s youth national team quickly integrated him into their plans, and he delivered spectacularly at the continental level. At the Under-15 South American Championship, he claimed the Golden Boot with four goals and two assists. Earlier this year, Dell repeated the feat in the U17 World Cup campaign in Qatar, where he notched up five more goals, most of them arising from sharp positional instincts inside the box.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Dell outlined his ambitions of playing in Europe.

"Every player dreams of playing at a high level in Europe," he said. "I have this dream of playing for a club like Manchester City, which for me is the best club in the world."

However, he remains grounded and emphasised that his first target is to triumph at Bahia and earn idol status before departing.

"But I believe things will happen naturally," he said. "Before that, I want to play here at Bahia, win titles, become an idol, and then go on to forge my path in Europe. Who knows, maybe win titles and become an idol at Manchester City too."

Asked about the nickname he’s been handed, Dell shrugged with a smile.

"Haaland is an inspiration to many. He’s a guy whose videos I enjoy watching, both outside and inside the box," he said. "I think my movements are similar to his. I have a few other role models, but besides Haaland, a striker I like and have always followed since the youth academy, is [Al-Hilal striker] Marcos Leonardo, who came through Santos. I enjoy watching him play."

For now, Dell remains in Brazil, scoring and learning the tricks of the trade. But with City making early contact, it is difficult to imagine him staying there for long.