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'That's why I'm on this planet' - Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski vows to turn Sweden into 'one of the best' as injured winger aims to be fit for World Cup
A race against time for North America
Despite failing to win a single one of their matches during their European qualifiers campaign, Sweden defied the odds to secure their place in the upcoming World Cup, defeating Poland 3-2 in a dramatic play-off encounter. While the national team celebrated, Kulusevski watched from the sidelines, having not played a single minute of football for almost a year. The Spurs man has been recovering from patella surgery and recently underwent a minor follow-up procedure to clean up his knee.
The road to recovery has been arduous, and the forward was visibly emotional as his teammates booked their spot in Group F alongside Tunisia, Netherlands and Japan. While Liverpool's Alexander Isak is expected to return in time for the tournament, Kulusevski's participation remains shrouded in doubt given the length of his absence.
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Defying the odds through self-belief
Speaking to Viaplay, the Swedish international did not shy away from the reality of his situation. "I haven't played in a year. I know what the chances are," Kulusevski admitted. "But if there is one person on the planet who can do this, I would bet on myself. And we are not just going there to participate. Sweden will aim to be one of the best."
His ambition extends far beyond merely making the squad list. The former Juventus man is determined to ensure Sweden are respected on the global stage. "As long as I live, I will do everything I can so that Sweden, when we go out and play, will not be afraid of anyone. Brazil, France, whoever they are. That's why I'm on this planet. To give faith and love to my people," he said.
Addressing recent surgical setbacks
The 25-year-old recently clarified his medical status following reports of a second operation. He explained that the latest intervention was a positive step toward long-term health rather than a sign of a failing recovery. He remains optimistic that the underlying issues have finally been resolved.
"I understand that people were worried, but it was actually for the wrong reason," Kulusevski said. "It was really positive to undergo this small operation and be able to identify the problem. Now everything should be sorted out. Maybe because of things that won't be known because, at the end of the day, it's only God who decides and no one else."
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Sweden prepare for the world stage
As he watched his side punch their ticket for their second World Cup of the last 16 years, he was clearly holding back the tears. While Kulusevski focuses on his rehabilitation, the Swedish squad are preparing for a difficult opening fixture against Tunisia on June 15. In his absence, players like Anthony Elanga and Viktor Lindelof have carried the burden of expectation, but there is no doubt that a fit Kulusevski would transform the side's attacking prospects as they head to the United States, Canada and Mexico.