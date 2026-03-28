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A new Dejan Kulusevski? Tottenham star admits he 'won't be the same player' after surgery but insists he is 'finally seeing the light' as long-awaited return nears
The end of a long recovery tunnel
Kulusevski has not featured for Spurs all season and the recent news of a second operation sparked fears that he would be out for even longer than expected. Speaking to Viaplay, however, he admitted that while the journey was difficult, the recent surgical intervention was the turning point he needed. "I understand that people were worried, but it was actually for the wrong reason," he explained. "It was really positive to undergo this small operation and be able to identify the problem. Now everything should be sorted out. Maybe because of things that won't be known because, at the end of the day, it's only God who decides and no one else."
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Evolving into a stronger version
The primary concern for Spurs supporters and Sweden fans alike has been whether the winger can rediscover the explosive form that made him a Premier League standout. Kulusevski, however, is not interested in simply returning to his previous level. He believes the time away from the pitch has allowed him to develop a new perspective on the game and his own physical capabilities, prompting a bold transformation in his playing style.
Addressing the doubts regarding his potential performance levels, Kulusevski was defiant. "I hear people talking: 'Will he be the same player when he returns?' No, I won't be the same player," he stated firmly. "I'll be much better and much stronger, smarter and better for my teammates. It's the driving force I have. It's a challenge that I haven't been able to overcome so far, since I'm not healthy. But it's not over yet and now is when the second game begins."
Sights set on the World Cup
The winger is already looking forward to making an impact on the biggest stage and believes that his recovery path is following a pre-destined script that will lead to success in the coming months. His confidence remains unshaken despite the time he has spent away from competitive football while Spurs battle relegation and the Sweden national team fight for a place in the World Cup, having beaten Ukraine to set up a play-off final against Poland.
"Now it's just a matter of returning to the pitch calmly and consistently," he said. "I finally see the light. I am convinced, I feel better. I really have a good feeling about the game with Poland and at the World Cup in a few months. That's how the book and the chapter will end. I'm convinced of it."
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Back to business for Spurs and Sweden
For Tottenham manager Igor Tudor, the return of a fully fit and motivated Kulusevski will be seen as a major boost. The winger provides a unique tactical profile that has been missed during his absence. The focus now shifts to his integration back into the high-intensity environment of the Premier League, where he will be expected to prove that his "new" version is indeed a superior one.