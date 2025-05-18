'I'm definitely available!' - Ben White reveals talks with Thomas Tuchel as Arsenal defender prepares to end England exile after falling out with Gareth Southgate's staff
Ben White appears to have confirmed that he is "available" to play for England after a conversation with new boss Thomas Tuchel.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal defender was unavailable under Southgate
- Appeared to fall out with Steve Holland
- White willing to don the shirt again