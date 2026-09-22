ZUMA Press Wire
'He still has some left in him!' - Dayot Upamecano wowed as Zinedine Zidane rolls back the years in France training
Icon displays vintage skills
Zidane's first training session as head coach of France at Clairefontaine left a profound and enduring impact on Upamecano. The legendary playmaker and new Les Bleus head coach got directly involved on the pitch, demonstrating technical ball-work in front of his squad. Upamecano joined 11 team-mates in a light opening workout designed to foster camaraderie ahead of a congested autumn international schedule.
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Defender praises coach brilliance
The 27-year-old centre-back relished the opportunity to work under his childhood idol with genuine enthusiasm. Reflecting on his admiration for the manager's enduring technical quality when speaking to reporters, Upamecano said: "We were all fans of his when we were young, it's a pleasure. I'm very happy to be able to learn from him."
Joking about the head coach's dazzling footwork during the drills, the defender added: "We did some technical work, and we saw that he still has some left in him. It's going to be difficult to replicate what Zidane is capable of technically. We're very happy with the training session that just finished. We're eager to see what's next."
Dismissing any suggestion of pre-training pressure before stepping out under Zidane, Upamecano stated: "No, no, not at all. We were all eager to participate."
Squad embraces managerial transition
Zidane's arrival has brought fresh energy to Les Bleus as they navigate an early period of adaptation following Didier Deschamps' long tenure. The former Real Madrid boss opted for a warm, collaborative dialogue to ease any camp nerves while gradually outlining his immediate plans.
Recounting their introductory group discussions with the new manager, Upamecano explained: "It was more of an exchange, a chance to get to know each other since we don't know everyone's names. He also mentioned today's programme."
Refusing to be drawn into comparisons between Zidane and Deschamps, the defender stressed: "We're not going to get into debates... I'm very happy to have him as my coach. Didier Deschamps has helped me improve a lot in many areas. I'm 27, I still have a lot to learn, I'm open to suggestions, and we're very happy he's here."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Gruelling autumn schedule beckons
Les Bleus now face a gruelling four-match UEFA Nations League slate, kicking off with a tricky away fixture against Turkey on September 25. High-profile encounters against Belgium and Italy between September 28 and October 5, 2026 will demand utmost defensive discipline from Upamecano and his fellow defenders. This intensive three-week camp offers a crucial window for the squad to assimilate Zidane's tactical blueprint and secure vital points.
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