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imago-sport-1082364216.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Adhe Makayasa

'He deserves more recognition' - Davide Ancelotti hails 'incredible' Manuel Pellegrini ahead of Champions League clash

D. Ancelotti
M. Pellegrini
Lille vs Real Betis
Lille
Real Betis
Champions League
LaLiga
Ligue 1

Lille head coach Davide Ancelotti has lavished praise on Real Betis counterpart Manuel Pellegrini ahead of their Champions League league phase opener on Tuesday. The Italian tactician highlighted the Chilean's exceptional longevity and achievements while insisting the La Liga outfit remain formidable opposition despite a 21-year absence from Europe.

  • Italian praises veteran boss

    Lille head coach Davide Ancelotti has paid glowing tribute to Betis counterpart Pellegrini ahead of Tuesday's Champions League league-phase opener. The fixture marks Davide's managerial debut in Europe's premier club competition after years working alongside his father, Carlo. The Italian tactician believes the veteran Chilean coach fully deserves greater recognition for his outstanding longevity and achievements in the game.

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  • Levante UD v Real Betis Balompie - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Ancelotti salutes managerial longevity

    Davide admitted that Pellegrini's sustained success serves as a major source of inspiration for younger coaches breaking into top-level management.

    Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Davide remarked: "Manuel Pellegrini doesn't always get the recognition he deserves, because he has had an incredible career and achieved huge success. Those of us who are just starting out, like me, have immense admiration for him. I don't know if I'll manage until his age. I tell myself it's impossible. But when I look at my father who isn't slowing down either, maybe I'll change my mind."

    Highlighting the tactical threat posed by the visitors, he added: "Betis are an organised team, always very difficult to face. Aside from the match at Levante, they haven't conceded many goals because they also boast great defensive organisation."

  • Milestones highlight European showdown

    The clash serves as a landmark occasion for both managers and their respective clubs. For Davide, leading a side in the Champions League for the first time represents a vital opportunity to step out of his father's considerable shadow.

    Reflecting on his ambitions, he stated: "The Champions League represents a new beginning for me in this role, with a different level of responsibility, though not completely unfamiliar territory. I try to pass on the experience I gained as an assistant coach to the club and the players. Now, I hope to write my own chapter in this competition under my own name."

    Meanwhile, Pellegrini becomes the first manager in history to take charge of four different Spanish clubs in the Champions League, with Betis returning to the tournament for the first time since the 2005-06 campaign.

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    French outfit test momentum

    Lille are aiming to extend an impressive continental run after winning each of their last three Champions League matches against Spanish opposition. The French hosts will look to the firepower of veteran striker Olivier Giroud, who is poised to make his first appearance in the competition for a club from his homeland. Betis, meanwhile, will lean heavily on the tournament pedigree of midfield maestro Isco as they seek to derail the Ligue 1 side on opening night.

Champions League
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET