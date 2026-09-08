'He deserves more recognition' - Davide Ancelotti hails 'incredible' Manuel Pellegrini ahead of Champions League clash

Davide admitted that Pellegrini's sustained success serves as a major source of inspiration for younger coaches breaking into top-level management.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Davide remarked: "Manuel Pellegrini doesn't always get the recognition he deserves, because he has had an incredible career and achieved huge success. Those of us who are just starting out, like me, have immense admiration for him. I don't know if I'll manage until his age. I tell myself it's impossible. But when I look at my father who isn't slowing down either, maybe I'll change my mind."

Highlighting the tactical threat posed by the visitors, he added: "Betis are an organised team, always very difficult to face. Aside from the match at Levante, they haven't conceded many goals because they also boast great defensive organisation."