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Champions League
team-logoLille
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
team-logoReal Betis
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Lille vs Real Betis: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lille vs Real Betis
Lille
Real Betis
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

China

iQIYI Sports / CCTV

sports.iqiyi.com

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports

paramountplus.com

Indonesia

beIN Sports / Vidio

vidio.com

Pakistan

TAPMAD

tapmad.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Brazil

Max (Warner Bros. Discovery)

max.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Japan

WOWOW

wowow.co.jp

Mexico

ViX / TNT Sports

vix.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Italy

Sky Italia / Amazon Prime Video

sky.it

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Argentina

Disney+ / ESPN

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

How to watch Lille vs Real Betis with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Real Betis will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Real Betis today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lille vs Real Betis Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
Formation
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
4-2-3-1
team-logoB. OzerA. RibeiroA. RibeiroN. NgoyN. NgoyR. PerraudR. Perraudteam-logoTiago Santosteam-logoH. Haraldssonteam-logoE. MbappeB. AndreB. AndreN. BentalebN. BentalebO. SahraouiO. SahraouiO. GiroudO. GiroudA. VallesA. VallesM. BartraM. BartraF. GarciaF. GarciaNatanNatanH. BellerinH. BellerinIscoIscoM. RocaM. RocaF. BernalF. BernalP. FornalsP. FornalsAntonyAntonyT. ParrottT. Parrott
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
4-2-3-1
Lille

Starting XI

Real Betis

Manager

  • D. Ancelotti
  • M. Pellegrini

Davide Ancelotti is expected to name Berke Ozer in goal behind a back four of Alexsandro Ribeiro, Nathan Ngoy, Romain Perraud, and Tiago Santos. Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, Ethan Mbappe, Benjamin Andre, and Nabil Bentaleb are projected to form the midfield, with Osame Sahraoui and Olivier Giroud leading the attack. Tanguy Nianzou and Hamza Igamane are both sidelined through injury, and no suspensions have been reported.

Manuel Pellegrini names Alvaro Valles in goal, with Marc Bartra, Francisco Garcia, Natan, and Hector Bellerin forming the defence. Isco, Marc Roca, and Facundo Bernal are set to provide midfield structure, while Pablo Fornals and Antony support Troy Parrott in attack. Diego Llorente is absent through injury, but no suspensions affect the away squad.

Form

LIL

LIL - Form

HSV
D2-2
EVE
D1-1
SCO
W0-2
PSG
D2-2
TFC
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BET

BET - Form

INT
L1-0
RSO
W1-0
VAL
W0-1
LEV
L5-2
RMA
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Lille have recorded two wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent outing a 1-0 victory away at Toulouse in Ligue 1 on September 3. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain and won 2-0 at Angers in the league. Pre-season draws against Everton and Hamburger SV complete the five-match run. Across those games, Lille scored six goals and conceded six.

Real Betis have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 1-0 LaLiga win over Real Madrid on September 4, and before that they suffered a heavy 5-2 home defeat to Levante. Back-to-back wins over Valencia and Real Sociedad earlier in the campaign show the range of results Pellegrini's side are capable of. Betis scored five goals and conceded seven across the five-match period.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LilleDrawReal Betis
0
1
0
Club Friendlies
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
2
FT
2Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs was a 2-2 draw played as a pre-season friendly on July 28, 2018, with Real Betis as the home side. No competitive head-to-head history between Lille and Real Betis exists beyond that single fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Lille and Real Betis are currently joint top of the Champions League table ahead of this fixture.

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