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How to watch Lille vs Real Betis with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Today's game between Lille and Real Betis will kick off at 8 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lille vs Real Betis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Davide Ancelotti is expected to name Berke Ozer in goal behind a back four of Alexsandro Ribeiro, Nathan Ngoy, Romain Perraud, and Tiago Santos. Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, Ethan Mbappe, Benjamin Andre, and Nabil Bentaleb are projected to form the midfield, with Osame Sahraoui and Olivier Giroud leading the attack. Tanguy Nianzou and Hamza Igamane are both sidelined through injury, and no suspensions have been reported.

Manuel Pellegrini names Alvaro Valles in goal, with Marc Bartra, Francisco Garcia, Natan, and Hector Bellerin forming the defence. Isco, Marc Roca, and Facundo Bernal are set to provide midfield structure, while Pablo Fornals and Antony support Troy Parrott in attack. Diego Llorente is absent through injury, but no suspensions affect the away squad.

Form

Lille have recorded two wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with their most recent outing a 1-0 victory away at Toulouse in Ligue 1 on September 3. Prior to that, they drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain and won 2-0 at Angers in the league. Pre-season draws against Everton and Hamburger SV complete the five-match run. Across those games, Lille scored six goals and conceded six.

Real Betis have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 1-0 LaLiga win over Real Madrid on September 4, and before that they suffered a heavy 5-2 home defeat to Levante. Back-to-back wins over Valencia and Real Sociedad earlier in the campaign show the range of results Pellegrini's side are capable of. Betis scored five goals and conceded seven across the five-match period.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 1 0 Club Friendlies Real Betis BET 2 Lille LIL 2 FT 2 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs was a 2-2 draw played as a pre-season friendly on July 28, 2018, with Real Betis as the home side. No competitive head-to-head history between Lille and Real Betis exists beyond that single fixture.

Standings

Both Lille and Real Betis are currently joint top of the Champions League table ahead of this fixture.