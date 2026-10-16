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David Moyes reveals Everton contract extension talks have stalled after The Friedkin Group's shock sale announcement
Contract negotiations hit a lull
Speaking at a news conference, Moyes confirmed that talks over extending his stay at the Hill Dickinson Stadium have gone quiet. The Friedkin Group shocked the football world last week by announcing their willingness to sell a controlling stake in the club, less than two years after acquiring it.
Moyes is in the final year of his deal and explained: "There's been plenty of talks happening through the summer but maybe with the way things have gone at the moment, there's maybe been a bit of a lull, trying to get things in order."
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A surprising twist for the manager
The timing of the ownership's decision caught Moyes off guard, as he only found out on the morning of the announcement. Despite off-field instability returning to the Merseyside outfit, his primary focus remains on the pitch. Everton have enjoyed a strong start and remain unbeaten, recording two victories and four draws from six Premier League fixtures.
Discussing his priorities, Moyes stated: "But like I've said many times, it's not the most important thing for me. I just want to keep trying to drive Everton on and build them up, and see if we can continue to improve."
Consistent progress amid uncertainty
Since taking charge of Everton in January 2025, Moyes has overseen steady progress. Across 69 matches in all competitions, Everton have registered 26 wins, 21 draws, and 22 defeats. This solid foundation has helped stabilise the team, mirroring the off-pitch stabilisation The Friedkin Group claims to have achieved by securing the historic relocation to the new stadium.
The American ownership group, who also own AS Roma, have retained investment bank Moelis & Company to advise on the sale, insisting they will only entertain proposals from suitable custodians who can build on this recent progress.
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What comes next for Everton?
Everton host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday as the search for a new buyer continues in the background. Anticipating a difficult clash, Moyes concluded: "Anytime I've played Chelsea, it's always been a good game. It was always tough. But we will do our best. We're in quite a good place. We've been playing well ourselves."
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